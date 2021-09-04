Tokyo Paralympics: Guide Surprises Sprinter With Love Proposal

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has provided numerous amazing moments, ranging from different world records being broken to heartfelt acts by Japanese citizens. Another incident came to light and the video went viral.

Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo of Cape Verde may have missed qualifying for the semi-finals in the round of women's 200m, but she will return from Tokyo with a victory she will never forget. After coming fourth in the competition, her guide, Manuel Antonio Vaz da Vega, who raced with her across the finish line, dropped to his knees and asked her to marry him. She said, "Yes." The unexpected track-side proposal was recorded, and it won many hearts.

A GIF posted by the ParaAthletics' official Twitter handle shows the moment the guide proposed to the athlete immediately after the 200-meter women's event on Wednesday. It showed other athletes and their mentors applauding the momentous occasion. An extremely happy Pereira Semedo smiles at Vaz do Veiga and puts a ring on her finger.

Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo from Cape Verde got a surprise marriage proposal from guide after her Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's 200m T11 Heat 4 event.#YouDeserveIt #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ZR6Lq7EwOb — SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) September 2, 2021

The post has garnered a lot of love from netizens, with over 5,000 likes within a day. Some Twitter users believe that although Semeda did not win a medal this time, she did receive something that she would cherish for the rest of her life.