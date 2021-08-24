Tokyo Paralympics 2020: When and Where To Watch Games In India

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held without spectators since the Japanese government has extended the COVID-19 emergency measures in the city. The Games will take place from August 24 to September 5.

Swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing, and basketball are among the Paralympic sports in which nearly 4,000 competitors with diverse disabilities are expected to compete.

Most sports, including running and swimming, are shared by the Olympics and Paralympics. Boccia and goalball are Paralympic-exclusive sports.

When will Tokyo Paralympics 2021 opening ceremony begins :

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympics will take place on August 24 at 4:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch Tokyo Paralympics 2021 on TV:

The Games will be telecasted on the Eurosport channel and Doordarshan.

Where to watch the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 live stream:

The Tokyo Paralympics will be live-streamed on Discovery + App and NBC Sports App.