Tokyo Paralympics 2020 : Virat Kohli Wishes Indian Athletes

India captain Virat Kohli wished the Indian contingent success in the forthcoming Tokyo Paralympics, which start on August 24.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Sending my best wishes and support to the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. # TeamIndia # Praise4Para # Tokyo2020 "

Sending my best wishes and support to the 🇮🇳 contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. #TeamIndia #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2021

Team India will compete in nine sports and will be looking to add to its double-digit medal total.

Also Read: Google Doodle Brings Champion Island Games To Celebrate Tokyo Paralympics

The opening ceremony takes place on August 24 at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. After Iran, India will be the 17th country to enter, with six officials and five athletes taking part in the ceremony.

India has won 12 medals in the Paralympics since its start in 1972. In 2016, India won two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.