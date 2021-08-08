Tokyo Olympics: USA Beats Japan to Win Seventh Gold Medal in Basketball

The US stormed over Japan to win their seventh consecutive women's basketball title on Sunday and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi won their fifth Olympic gold medals to cap extraordinary careers.

Beating the Americans was a tough task, as they are one of the most dominating teams in Olympic history.

They had won eight out of the past nine Olympic titles in the final. Their two blemishes in the tournament's history were a silver medal behind the Soviet Union in the inaugural event in 1976 and a bronze medal in 1992.

The Americans' seventh Olympic victory matched the longest winning streak by any team in any Olympic sport, matching the record set by the US men's basketball team from 1936 to 1968.