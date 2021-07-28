Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Moves Into Last 16

PV Sindhu, an Indian badminton star, is continuing her winning streak at the Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, the Olympic medalist from Rio won her second game.

PV Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 2-0 in Group J. Sindhu confirmed her place in the women's singles Round of 16 with this victory.

Sindhu breezed through the contest, winning two sets in a row. The Hyderabadi player displayed immense confidence and gave it her all in her match against Cheung Ngan Yi.

Also Read: IND Vs ENG: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav Join Test Team In England

PV Sindhu defeated the Hongkong player 21-9 and 21-16 to win the match.

Indian athletes to compete in Rowing, Sailing, Boxing, Badminton, and Archery on Day 6