Tokyo Olympics: Odisha Govt Announces Cash Reward For Winners

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced prize awards for the state's Tokyo-bound athletes who will be able to secure medals in the upcoming Olympic Games.

During a virtual interaction with the state's athletes, Patnaik stated that the state government will provide Rs 6 crore to those who win gold, Rs 4 crore to those who win silver, and Rs 2.5 crore to those who win bronze. In addition, he stated that Rs 15 lakhs will be given to each of the state's athletes who have qualified for the Olympics.

"Every athlete's greatest dream is to compete in the Olympics, and you have all become role models for the youth. You have made your family and the state proud. You will undoubtedly win medals with your tenacity, hard work, and discipline," stated the official release.

Pramod Bhagat, sprinter Dutee Chand, World champion para shuttler, and hockey players Namita Toppo, Deep Grace Ekka, Amit Rohidas, and Birendra Lakra all participated in video-conference.