Tokyo Olympics: Moroccan Boxer Apes Mike Tyson, Tries to Bite Off Opponent's Ear

A Mike Tyson moment was witnessed at an Olympics boxing match. Remember Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 match? Something similar happened now.

During the penultimate round of their last 16 rounds, Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla surprised sports fans around the world by attempting to bite his opponent's ear. Baalla was competing against David Nyika of New Zealand, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist who was competing in his first Olympic Games this year.

After Nyika dominated the first two rounds of the match, Baalla attempted to bite a part of Nyika’s ear in the final round. Nyika, on the other hand, not only got his ear out of Baalla's mouth in time but also defeated the 22-year-old by a score of 5-0.

This incident occurred at Japan's legendary Kokugikan Arena, which is known as the birthplace of sumo wrestling. Nyika instantly flipped the situation around and yanked his ear out of Baalla's mouth. Nyika joked after the bout that Baalla probably only tasted sweat when attempting to bite his ear.

Nyika has qualified for the quarter-finals, where he will face Belarus' Uladzislau Smiahlikau.