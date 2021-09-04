Tokyo Olympics: Coach Soumyadeep Asked Me To Fix A Match, Says Table Tennis Star Manika Batra

Manika Batra, an Indian table tennis player, refused to listen to national coach Soumyadeep Roy during her women's singles tournament at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym Table 1 on July 24 and following bouts. She stated at the time that she wanted her own personal coach to be present.

However, in response to the Table Tennis Federation of India's(TTFI) show-cause notice, she has now claimed that national coach Soumyadeep Roy urged her to fix a match at the Olympics qualifiers in March and that this was the major reason she declined his assistance in the Tokyo Games singles tournament.

Manika strongly denied bringing disgrace to the game by denying Roy's assistance. According to TTFI, world No. 56 claimed that she would not have been able to concentrate on her match if someone who had requested her to engage in match-fixing months before was sitting by her side.

"During the qualification tournament in Doha in March 2021, the national coach urged me to give up my match to his student in order for her to qualify for the games, in other words, to engage in match-fixing," she stated.