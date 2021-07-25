Tokyo Olympics: Check Indian Athletes' Schedule

Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in women's weightlifting at 49kg, giving India its first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the medal round in the women's 10m Air Rifle event, which upset the shooters. Saurabh Chaudhuri came in seventh place in the 10m Air Pistol event for men.

Some of India's most famous athletes, like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Sania Mirza, will compete in the Olympics on Day 2 in their respective fields. On the other hand, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in medal rounds for shooting.

Here is India’s schedule:

Shooting:

Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: 7:45 am

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12 pm

Artistic Gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak in action in Subdivision 1 of the Women's Qualification at 6:30 a.m.

Badminton:

Women's Singles Group J: P V Sindhu versus Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) Match at 7:10 am

Boxing:

Women's 51kg Round: MC Mary Kom versus Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) at 1:30 pm

Men's 63kg Round Manish Kaushik versus Luke McCormack (Great Britain) at 3:06 pm

Hockey:

India vs Australia: 3 pm

Rowing:

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2: 8:10 am

Sailing:

Women's Laser Radial Race 1: 8:35 am

Men's Laser Race 1: 11:05 am

Swimming:

Women's 100m Backstroke - 3:32pm

Men's 100m Backstroke - 4:26 pm

Table Tennis:

Men's Singles Round 2 match: 10:30 am

Women's Singles Round 2 match at 12:00 pm

Tennis:

Women's Doubles Round 1 at 7:30 am, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina versus Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine)

