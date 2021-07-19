Tokyo Olympics: Anti-sex Beds in Athletes Room

A lot is going on as the Tokyo Olympics is coming near. Before the event commences, there are too many preparations that have to take place. The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why the organizers are extra cautious this time. Everything has to go well if they want to complete all the games successfully.

Maintaining social distancing, masks, regular sanitization, and other such precautions are to be taken when you are at the venue. But along with that, the players who are staying in the rooms provided by the management will have to be careful. To ensure that no two people are sleeping together, the Olympics organizers have arranged for 'anti-sex beds in the rooms. This is to prevent the players from getting close to each other.

Not just the beds, but also the athletes will be getting back condoms only when they are ready to leave the Olympic village. The aim is to prevent them from staying together. The beds have space enough only for one person and are made of cardboard that will withstand only one person’s weight.

The picture of the beds was shared by US sprinter Paul Chelimo on Twitter. “Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes,” he captioned it.

“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do,” added Chelimo.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

He went on joking about it and how certain things can cause you problems. “I can’t fly business Polaris then sleep on a carton box. Now the economy is very perfecto!” Also, as the beds do not look to be very strong, chances are that they might break. “At this point, I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor I’m done,” he joked.