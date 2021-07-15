Tokyo Olympics 2021: Athletes to Watch Out For

The Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner. Players are gearing up for the event. It will begin on July 23 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Japanese government placed Tokyo under a state of emergency. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced that Tokyo city will be going under the fourth state of emergency on July 12. This will be till the Olympic Games, August 22.

As the cases are still high and the game is about to take place, the officials are gearing up for a safe event. While spectators in Tokyo are prohibited from seeing the sport from the stands, the epidemic has caused a change in medal ceremonies as well.

It is not going to be like always. The winners generally stand on the podiums and the dignitaries present the medal. But now, the three medals will be delivered to the athletes on a tray, and they will be required to wear them around their necks. Complete social distancing will be in place and no kind of touch with each other will be allowed. This means handshakes are prohibited too.

But all this doesn’t mean that the excitement is any less among the audience and the players. The audience is still anticipating the event and is waiting for another year of excitement-filled matches. They are ready to support their favorite player and country. Seeing off the players to Tokyo with cheers, they are hoping for a good win for them.

From India, we have many players who will be representing the country in this year’s Olympics. Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Udayan Mane are the top contenders from India. Apart from them, we will also have Deepika Kumari going to Tokyo. This time India is sending a total of 119 players to compete in different competitions.

If we talk about foreign players that you need to look out for this Rio Olympics, then we have many names who will be representing their home countries in the event. This is regarding the foreign players and the top ones we need to watch out for.

Check out the list below: