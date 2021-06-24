Tokyo Olympics 2021: Andhra Govt Offers Cash Prize to Athletes Representing AP

Andhra Pradesh minister Avanthi Srinivas said that the State government will be giving a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the three players who are selected to take part in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, as a token of encouragement. He said that the government has proposals to build an international standard stadia in PPP mode in all 13 districts and bring at least three such stadia in three regions in the first phase.

In regard to boating, the Minister said that the operations of 48 boats under the Tourism Department would start from Thursday and stated that all the boats by the private operators will start their operations soon after renewing the licences and conducting a meeting with boat operators. As a measure to avoid boat accidents, nine Command Control Rooms have been set up and all the boat operations will be controlled by the command control rooms, he added.