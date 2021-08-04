Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya Enter Finals

In the men's freestyle wrestling 57kg category, India was assured of at least a silver medal as Ravi Kumar Dahiya staged a spectacular comeback against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to reach the final.

The match got off to a tense start, with both wrestlers scoring points in the first few minutes of the first round. Sanayev, on the other hand, came close to winning the match by scoring 8 points in succession by twisting the Indian wrestler around by grasping his legs.

Ravi Kumar, on the other hand, produced a tremendous comeback, cutting the Kazakh wrestler's lead to 5-9 and then pinning him down with a superb maneuver to win the battle 'by fall.'

After KD Jadhav (bronze in 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012), and Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012), he will be the fourth wrestler from India to earn an Olympic medal (bronze in 2008).