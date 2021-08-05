Tokyo Olympics 2020: Savji Dholakia Promises House, Car For Women's Hockey Team

Gujarat's billionaire diamond trader, Savji Dholakia, who is known for giving lavish gifts to his employees, has now vowed that his company will help members of the Indian women's hockey team build a house with a grant of Rs 11 lakh.

He further promised that if the team wins a medal, other members who currently had a home will receive a brand-new car worth Rs. 5 lakh.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan Wrestler Bites Ravi Kumar Dahiya in Semis, Watch Video

Savji Dholakia wrote on Twitter, "With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honour our women's hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will provide assistance of Rs 11 lakh. "

With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honour our Women hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will provide assistance of Rs 11 lakh. — Savji Dholakia (@SavjiDholakia) August 3, 2021

"Our girls are scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020... It is our humble effort to boost the morale of our players, "he added in the post.

The group has also decided to award others (who have a house) with a brand-new car worth Rs 5 lakhs if the team brings home a medal. Our girls are scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020. We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. — Savji Dholakia (@SavjiDholakia) August 3, 2021

The Indian women's hockey team displayed their talent and spirit to bag the medal in the semi-final match. But, the team lost 1-2 against Argentina in the semi-finals and will fight against Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday.