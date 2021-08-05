Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Brings Home Silver

Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (August 5). He gave his absolute best before going down fighting to two-time reigning World Champion Zaur Uguev 4-7 in the final of the men’s 57 kg freestyle category. This is the second silver medal for India and the fifth medal overall at Tokyo.

Ravi Kumar became the second Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic silver, following Sushil Kumar. In the 2012 London Olympics, Sushil had settled for silver.

Ravi Kumar fell behind 0-2 in the opening round before rallying to tie the game, but Uguev went on to win the round 4-2.

Uguev then raced to a 7-2 lead before Ravi Kumar came back with two more points, but ultimately couldn't overcome the 3-point deficit and lost the game.

Ravi had advanced to the finals after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, a previous World Championships silver medalist, in the semi-finals.