Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu Brings Home Bronze Medal

India won another medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian Badminton star PV Sindhu won the bronze medal. A lot of people hoped that PV Sindhu would bag the gold medal and felt unhappy when she lost the match yesterday against Tai Tzu Ying.

PV Sindhu, a silver medalist at the Rio Olympics, finished third at the Tokyo Olympics in Badminton. On Sunday, Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the battle for third place.

Sindhu's game came into place on Sunday after she was defeated by Tai Tzu Ying on Saturday. The Indian superstar got off to a strong start. She was swift on the court and meant business with her well-placed strokes, which caught Bing Jiao off guard. Sindhu dominated the contest with her athleticism and clever strokes.

Sindhu got the better of the early exchanges. She nailed the flips and drives, and the Indian kept the Chinese at bay with tight netplay. Sindhu rediscovered her touch and stormed away to win the bronze medal after the restart.

This is the second bronze medal in badminton after Saina Nehwal.