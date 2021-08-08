Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pakistan Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem tweet For Neeraj Chopra Goes Viral

While Indians are celebrating Neeraj Chopra's amazing win at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won India's first-ever gold in the Javelin Throw, a tweet from Chopra's Pakistani opponent, Arshad Nadeem, congratulating Neeraj on his achievement has gone viral.

Nadeem was one of 12 throwers competing for Olympic gold and a lifetime of fame for their respective countries. Nadeem is ranked 23rd on the globe and has a personal and season-best of 86.38 meters.

The tweet reads, "Congratulations to my idol # NeerajChopra for winning gold medal....Sorry, Pakistan I could not win medal for you."

The tweet quickly went viral, with fans applauding Nadeem's generosity. The tweet, however, was eventually removed.

It has been revealed that Nadeem did not congratulate Chopra on his gold medal and turned it into a fake account and it was being maintained under the name Arshad.