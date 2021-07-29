Tokyo Olympics 2020: Novak Djokovic All Set to Overtake Roger Federer

World number one has stated that he is incredibly motivated to replace the gap to get an Olympic gold medal in his long career.

With his third-round victory over Spain's Davidovich Fokina, Djokovic is now only one game away from equaling Roger Federer's Olympic record for most men's singles victories.

Novak Djokovic has matched Andy Murray's record of 12 Olympic match wins by winning three matches in Tokyo this year. Andy Murray won six matches in each of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, making him the only man in tennis history to win two gold medals in singles in the same year.

Novak Djokovic has competed in the Olympics four times throughout his career. Despite this, the Serbians failed to get a gold medal in the Olympics. Djokovic's finest Olympic performance came in Beijing in 2008, when he took bronze.

Roger Federer has also competed in four Olympic Games, with his best result being a silver medal in the men's singles event at the 2012 London Games.

On Thursday, Novak Djokovic will face Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals.