Tokyo Olympics 2020: Netizens Praise Boxer Satish Kumar For His Fighting Spirit

Aug 01, 2021, 15:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

Satish Kumar, an Indian boxer, missed out on a medal opportunity, but he won many hearts as he faced Bakhodir Jalolav in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Quarterfinals. He competed in the super heavyweight (+91kg) division for men. Despite his injuries, the Indian fighter continued to battle. He had seven stitches during his battle with Ricardo Brown in the previous game.

However, he loved to fight, but he was defeated 5-0 by Jalolov in the quarterfinals. Netizens praised him for putting up a valiant fight.

Parth Jindal was one of the first to praise Satish Kumar, who has been watching the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closely. Others on the internet shared a photo of his injury and praised him for his bravery.

 

