Tokyo Olympics 2020: Netizens Praise Boxer Satish Kumar For His Fighting Spirit

Satish Kumar, an Indian boxer, missed out on a medal opportunity, but he won many hearts as he faced Bakhodir Jalolav in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Quarterfinals. He competed in the super heavyweight (+91kg) division for men. Despite his injuries, the Indian fighter continued to battle. He had seven stitches during his battle with Ricardo Brown in the previous game.

However, he loved to fight, but he was defeated 5-0 by Jalolov in the quarterfinals. Netizens praised him for putting up a valiant fight.

Parth Jindal was one of the first to praise Satish Kumar, who has been watching the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closely. Others on the internet shared a photo of his injury and praised him for his bravery.

What an absolute warrior you are Satish Kumar - I thought the first round was 🇮🇳 but anyway what an amazing fight and incredible courage shown by Satish - onwards and upwards @Tokyo2020hi — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) August 1, 2021

Fought hard, Satish Kumar. He was injured after the last round, decided to compete in the quarter-final against the world number 1 but the result was against him still he gives everything for #TeamIndia in #Boxing at the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics. pic.twitter.com/2LsAqUuBxl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2021