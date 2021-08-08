Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra Says This Street Food is Best For Athletes

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 meters, giving India its first Olympic gold medal in athletics. Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, took the lead with a first-round throw of 87.03 meters.

As Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal, people are interested in knowing more about him. He has been trending on social media platforms since yesterday. There are lots of searches happening to find out about his diet. Are you the one who is searching for it? Then check this out.

Athletes usually pay great attention to their nutrition and avoid junk food in order to keep their bodies in good condition. But, according to Neeraj Chopra, Panipuri is the finest street food snack for athletes.

In his latest interview, Neeraj Chopra said, he believes that eating Panipuri is harmless. If consumed once in a while, he believes it is the finest street food for athletes.

The reason for this is that panipuri is primarily made up of water, which helps to fill your stomach. The puri is made of flour and is extremely light. Pani Puri also has very little spice, therefore there is no danger in eating it, he added.

Neeraj Chopra stated that he likes to eat something sweet most of the time. Neeraj said he typically limits his sweet intake, although he enjoys a homemade churma made with crushed roti, ghee, and sugar.