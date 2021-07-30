Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom Eliminated, It's Okay Say Fans

Jul 30, 2021, 16:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

Indian Boxing legend Mary Kom, who inspired many young girls and boys, is getting encouraging messages from social media after she was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

In the pre-quarterfinals of the women's Fly (48-51kg) category, Mary Kom lost 2-3 to Ingrit Valencia. From cricketers to politicians, businessmen to ordinary people are supporting Mary Kom.

"You are an inspiration to all young girls. You will be a legend forever. Congratulations on your wonderful career, "tweeted Yousuf Pathan.

