Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom Eliminated, It's Okay Say Fans
Indian Boxing legend Mary Kom, who inspired many young girls and boys, is getting encouraging messages from social media after she was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
In the pre-quarterfinals of the women's Fly (48-51kg) category, Mary Kom lost 2-3 to Ingrit Valencia. From cricketers to politicians, businessmen to ordinary people are supporting Mary Kom.
Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion!
You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you🇮🇳
BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you @MangteC 🙏 pic.twitter.com/caBe555e87
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 29, 2021
"You are an inspiration to all young girls. You will be a legend forever. Congratulations on your wonderful career, "tweeted Yousuf Pathan.
You are an inspiration for all young girls. You will be a legend forever. Congratulations on your wonderful career. #MaryKom
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 29, 2021
Mary Kom, you win every time a young girl picks up a pair of boxing gloves! 🥊
Take a bow, champ! 🙌#BestOfTokyo | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 @MangteC pic.twitter.com/cDuqoz0h0q
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 29, 2021
You are an inspiration #MaryKom
🇮🇳 is proud of you@MangteC #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ZQgLS1ScZP
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 29, 2021
.@MangteC will continue to win every time someone picks up🥊#WhistleforIndia #Olympics #WhistlePodu 🦁💛
📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/kEt3iR9yOj
— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 29, 2021
गर्व है भारत की बेटी पर! शाबाश @MangteC🥊How graceful she was in defeat. She'll forever be an inspiration. #GOAT #Olympics #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/li1rTkhbl0
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2021