Tokyo Olympics 2020: Look How India is Celebrating Neeraj Chopra Historic Win

In the men's javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra won a Gold Medal. He has now become the first Indian athlete to ever win a gold medal. He had qualified for the finals with a remarkable throw of 86.65m on his first try on Wednesday, which put him in first place in the qualification round.

After Neeraj Chopra's historic victory, the Indian national anthem was sung during the medal ceremony for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Also Read: Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Athletics Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Since his victory, social media has been flooded with messages congratulating him on his achievement. Ministers, actors, and social media users are using social media to express how important this is for the entire country. Indeed, Neeraj Chopra's name is trending on Twitter, with people posting thoughts in response to his great triumph.

Here's how India is celebrating the historic win:

#WATCH live from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's residence in Panipat, Haryana



Chopra wins gold at #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/0kj0q2Pruu — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक!



India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj.



Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.



What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021