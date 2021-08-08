Tokyo Olympics 2020: Look How India is Celebrating Neeraj Chopra Historic Win

Aug 08, 2021, 12:05 IST
In the men's javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra won a Gold Medal. He has now become the first Indian athlete to ever win a gold medal. He had qualified for the finals with a remarkable throw of 86.65m on his first try on Wednesday, which put him in first place in the qualification round.

After Neeraj Chopra's historic victory, the Indian national anthem was sung during the medal ceremony for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Since his victory, social media has been flooded with messages congratulating him on his achievement. Ministers, actors, and social media users are using social media to express how important this is for the entire country. Indeed, Neeraj Chopra's name is trending on Twitter, with people posting thoughts in response to his great triumph.

Here's how India is celebrating the historic win:

