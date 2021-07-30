Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's PV Sindhu Advances To Semi-Finals

Indian Badminton star, P V Sindhu, advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles with a hard-fought straight game and win over world no. 5 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi on Friday. This has kept India's dreams of earning a first-ever Olympic gold medal in badminton... alive.

In a 56-minute quarterfinal match at the Musashino Forest Plaza, PV Sindhu guarded beautifully and rode on her attack to outclass fourth-seeded Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20.

She will face the winner of the other quarterfinal between Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand and Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

After men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and men's doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy failed to qualify for the knockout stage in badminton, she was the lone Indian in the competition.

