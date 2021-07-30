Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Semis

In the quarterfinals of the women's 69kg category, 23-year-old Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, ensuring India's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina, who was competing in her debut Olympics, was active throughout the battle and appeared to take the initiative as she beat Chin Chen to go to the semi-finals.

After the last round, she defeated her opponent. The Assam boxer received a judge's nod and triumphed 4-1 to advance to the final four. In the semi-finals, Lovlina will face Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who is seeded first. With her historic victory, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer to earn an Olympic medal, following Mary Kom.

India has also secured at least a bronze medal as a result of the victory. #LovinaBorgohain is trending on Twitter. Sports minister Anurag Thakur, Assam Chief Minister, congratulated her.

