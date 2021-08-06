Tokyo Olympics 2020: India Loses To Great Britain In Women's Hockey

Indian women's hockey team lost in the hands of Great Britain in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women's hockey put up a fabulous display of skill during the match. The team finishes 4th at Olympic Games, loses 3-4 to Great Britain in bronze medal play-off. The team created history by just reaching the semifinal. Indian women's hockey team lost to Argentina in the women's semi-final and played for the Bronze medal.

Messages are pouring in from all the corners after the India Vs Great Britain Match. Virender Sehwag wrote, "Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again."

