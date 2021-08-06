Tokyo Olympics 2020: Haryana Govt Announces Cash Reward For Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deets Inside

The Haryana government is giving lavish rewards to state athletes who excelled at the Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya was the most recent to be rewarded for his efforts, taking home a silver medal after losing 4-7 to ROC's Zavur Uguev in the men's freestyle 57 kg final on Thursday (August 5).

Haryana's government has an official policy of awarding athletes.

Mr. Dahiya would receive Rs. 4 crores, a government job, and land at a low price, according to a statement issued by the Haryana government. According to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an indoor wrestling arena with contemporary amenities will be built in Mr. Dahiya's village of Nahari.

"Our son Ravi Dahiya has won the hearts of not only Haryana but the whole of India... Many congratulations and best wishes to him on winning the silver medal. I wish you to achieve new heights of success, " Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted.

Mr. Dahiya's statement follows the confirmation of similar prizes for two Haryana men's hockey team members-both would receive Rs 2.5 crore, a government job, and land at a low price.