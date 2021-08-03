Tokyo Olympics 2020: Don’t Feel Bad Boys, You Made India proud; Kiren Rijiju

Aug 03, 2021, 12:00 IST
Despite losing 2-5 to Belgium in the Olympic men's hockey semifinal, Team India garnered a lot of praise on Twitter for their courageous attempt. Until the last quarter, the scores were tied at 2-2, but Belgium scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game to make it 5-2.

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that "Don’t feel bad boys, you have already made India proud. You can still come back with an Olympic medal. Give your best for the bronze medal match"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi were praised for their efforts.

Here are the other reactions:

