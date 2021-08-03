Tokyo Olympics 2020: Don’t Feel Bad Boys, You Made India proud; Kiren Rijiju

Despite losing 2-5 to Belgium in the Olympic men's hockey semifinal, Team India garnered a lot of praise on Twitter for their courageous attempt. Until the last quarter, the scores were tied at 2-2, but Belgium scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game to make it 5-2.

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that "Don’t feel bad boys, you have already made India proud. You can still come back with an Olympic medal. Give your best for the bronze medal match"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi were praised for their efforts.

Here are the other reactions:

Well played 👏



Congratulate Indian Men's Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight in the #Hockey Semi Finals of #Tokyo2020 against World Champion Belgium. What they have achieved so far will inspire a generation of sportspersons. Wish them all the best for future. #Cheer4India — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 3, 2021

No need to lose heart over the loss to Belgium in the semi-finals in men’s hockey in Tokyo Olympics. Our players have displayed wonderful dexterity & teamwork all through the tournament. My best wishes for their next match! #TokyoOlympics — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2021