Tokyo Olympics 2020: BCCI, CSK Announce Cash Prize For Neeraj Chopra

After earning a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a cash prize for Neeraj Chopra.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Jay Shah also announced that Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya, two Indian athletes who won silver medals at the Olympics, will get Rs 50 lakh each from the BCCI.

The bronze medalists shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and wrestler Bajrang Punia will each receive Rs 25 lakh from cricket's governing body.

In addition, the Indian men's hockey team will receive Rs 1.25 crore for their outstanding performance, which saw them win a medal after 41 years in the sport.

By finishing on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, the athletes have made India proud, said Jay Shah.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings had announced an Rs. 1 crore prize for Neeraj Chopra, who earned a gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics. As a tribute to Neeraj Chopra, CSK will create a unique jersey with the number 8758.

"We, as Indians, are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will encourage millions of Indians to take up sport and inculcate belief in them to be able to compete and succeed at the top level in any discipline of sport," stated a spokesperson for CSK.