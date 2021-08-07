Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia Beats Daulet Niyazbekov For Bronze Medal

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. With this, India got six medals in the Games this year and the country's fourth bronze.

Bajrang, a former Asian Games gold medalist controlled the match from start to finish, which ended in an 8-0 victory. Bajrang won the match due to technical superiority.

Bajrang's bronze medal is India's seventh in wrestling at the Olympics. He is the second Indian to win an Olympic medal this year, following Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Bajrang Punia's father, Balwant Punia, exclaimed after his son's victory and said the bronze medal was equivalent to a gold medal for him. "He made my dream come true. For me, this is a gold medal. He assured me that he would not return empty-handed," Balwant Punia stated.