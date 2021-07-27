Tokyo Games: Of Russia's Olympics Ban and ROC, Know More

In December 2019, Russia faced a ban from the Tokyo Olympics after the revelation of its involvement in the doping scandal. Although the four-year ban was shortened to two years in 2020, no recognized Russian team would be present at the Tokyo Olympics this year or the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

But there is something that still allows the Russian athletes to be part of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It is called the ROC. Lets us take you through how the ban was imposed and what is ROC.

Russian athletes were barred from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as earlier they were found to be involved in a doping scandal. The officials tampered with the data provided by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency under the state-sponsored scheme. Russia, later on, fought against the ban decision and said that they were not involved in any such doping scheme.

BANNED FROM OLYMPICS AND PARALYMPICS

A three-judge panel was on this case and they decided Russia to be guilty. The Court of Arbitration for Sport appointed a three-judge panel where the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) was found non-compliant. They shared that Rusada did not provide any proof to back up their claim. The drug-test reports were to be submitted to World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) but Russia failed to do so.

The ban shook the sporting world as this kind of doping scandal led to a permanent smear in Russian history. After that, the country was not allowed to compete under its own name. You cannot use the Russian flag or anthem at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 or Beijing 2022. This will also apply to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Russia will also be barred from competing in the Paralympic games. We must remind you that they will also not be hosting any of the Olympics. Until the ban is over, they will not be allowed to host the Olympics or the World Championship.

ROC Explained

The ROC or Russian Olympic Committee is the one that represents Russian athletes at such events. The ban meant they do not use the team name and national anthem. Also, there is a different flag for ROC. Instead of Russia, all the equipment and kits the players get will say ROC.

Any athlete that comes from Russia has to go through a procedure and prove their innocence before taking part in the sporting event.