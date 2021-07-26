Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu's Silver Medal May Turn Into Gold Medal

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Now, for Mirabai Chanu, there are chances of winning the Gold medal in the 49kg women's category. Mirabai, who lifted a combined weight of 202 kg, fell short by just 8kg from the Zhizhi Hou, who lifted 210 kg and won Gold Medal.

According to the ANI reports, "Hou has been asked to stay in Tokyo by the anti-doping authorities to perform the dope test." If she fails to clear the dope test, then silver medallist Chanu stands chance to get a medal upgrade.

According to the rules of the game, if an athlete fails to clear the dope test, then the one who has won the silver medal would be awarded gold.

Mirabai had lifted a total of 202 kgs - 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk. She became the second Indian athlete to win Gold Medal in Olympics in the weightlifting category after Karnam Malleswari who won the bronze medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics in the 69kg category.

Mirabai Chanu came to India. After coming to India, she took to her Twitter and tweeted, "Happy to be back here amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much." Here is the tweet made by Mirabai.