Tokyo 2020: Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj Cheer Indian Athletes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in wishing Indian athletes the best of luck ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23.

On Saturday, the BCCI released a video in which members of both the men's and women's teams extended and cheered for India's Olympic athletes.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues shared their messages on the video.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty Wins Women’s Singles Title By Defeating Karolina Pliskova

The BCCI captioned as "The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo 2020. They have trained hard and are raring to go. Let us get together and # Cheer4India "

The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020



They have trained hard and are raring to go.



Let us get together and #Cheer4India | @JayShah | @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/KDDr5wA28S — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

Boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will represent India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The flagbearer for the closing ceremony will be wrestler Bajrang Punia, confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association.