Tokyo 2020: India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semifinal Match Live When and Where to Watch

The Indian women's hockey team is on track to reach the final of the Tokyo Olympics after defeating the Australians. They will play against an Argentina team, which is also hoping to reach the final. India has to face a difficult task to reach the final.

Here are the details to know about the live streaming of India vs Argentina women's hockey semi-final match, Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Where will the match take place?

The women's hockey semi-final match between India and Argentina will be held at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo, Japan.

Match timings:

The women's hockey semi-final match between India and Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will commence at 03:30 PM IST on Wednesday (August 4th) today.

How to watch a live match:

The women's hockey semi-final match between India and Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv.

