Tokyo 2020: Hockey Olympic Bronze Bigger Than World Cup Win, Fans React

Aug 05, 2021, 14:00 IST
- Sakshi Post

India's bronze medal in men's hockey at the Olympics, after a 41-year gap, is undoubtedly the country's greatest sporting triumph.

Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir, a two-time World Cup-winning member of Team India, also agrees. After the historic win against Germany by beating 5-4, Ganguly tweeted that "Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in hockey is bigger than any WorldCup! # IndianHockeyMyPride."

However, fans disagreed with the former cricketer, claiming that the two games can not be compared.

Meanwhile, Gambhir had played a vital role in India’s win in the 2007 World T20 final and the 2011 World Cup final.

