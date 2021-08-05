Tokyo 2020: Hockey Olympic Bronze Bigger Than World Cup Win, Fans React

India's bronze medal in men's hockey at the Olympics, after a 41-year gap, is undoubtedly the country's greatest sporting triumph.

Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir, a two-time World Cup-winning member of Team India, also agrees. After the historic win against Germany by beating 5-4, Ganguly tweeted that "Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in hockey is bigger than any WorldCup! # IndianHockeyMyPride."

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

However, fans disagreed with the former cricketer, claiming that the two games can not be compared.

Still u are saying this .... Why!!!!!!!; — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 5, 2021

In a world where people don't even wanna compare different formats and eras Gambhir saab is comparing two different sports. Respect. 🐐 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) August 5, 2021

Why need to involve cricket here ? 😅 Yes we are happy too ! why are you comparing achivement of two completely different sports ? — Ajinkya Nikam (@_AjinkyaNikam) August 5, 2021

Why to demean other's achievement when we can celebrate both? — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Gambhir had played a vital role in India’s win in the 2007 World T20 final and the 2011 World Cup final.