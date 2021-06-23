Tokyo 2020: Check Out India's Olympic Theme Song Tu Thaan Le

Jun 23, 2021, 21:23 IST
Tokyo 2020" Indian Olympic Theme song Tu Thaan Le launched - Sakshi Post

NEW DELHI:  India's "Official Olympic Theme Song" was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Summer Games  where Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event.

The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President, Secretary-General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The song -Tu Thaan Le was sung and composed by singer Mohit Chauhan and the lyrics were by Prarthna Gahilote.

Check out the video here:

The Games will open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian Olympic contingent all the best in his message shared on Twitter.

