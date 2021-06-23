NEW DELHI: India's "Official Olympic Theme Song" was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Summer Games where Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event.

The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President, Secretary-General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The song -Tu Thaan Le was sung and composed by singer Mohit Chauhan and the lyrics were by Prarthna Gahilote.

Check out the video here:

The Games will open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian Olympic contingent all the best in his message shared on Twitter.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

