Today's Match Will Decide Team India's T20 World Cup Fate

New Zealand and Afghanistan were playing their last super 12 matches in the T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. In the first ten overs, Afghanistan lost four wickets and scored 56 runs.

On the other hand, apart from New Zealand and Afghanistan, this match is important for the Indian team.

After India lost the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, the hopes for the semis were less. In the next matches against Afghanistan and Scotland, India bounced back and won by a huge margin.

For now, there is no net run rate issue for India. In group 2, India was in the top position in terms of run rate. But India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals depend on the results of the New Zealand and Afghanistan match.

If Afghanistan wins this match, New Zealand and Afghanistan hold six points each. India also gets six points if India wins their last match in the Super 12 against Namibia. So, based on the net run rate, India has the chance to enter the semi-finals.

Currently, 20L people are watching the match on Hotstar and most of the Indian fans are cheering for Afghanistan.