TNPL Auction 2023 Updates: Sonu Yadav Sold For Rs 15.20 Lakhs
The first TNPL auction is currently taking place at Mahabalipuram. This year, 942 players from the state will be auctioned off.
The seventh season of the eight-team league is scheduled to begin in June or July. The draught method has been used to select players for the last six seasons. The TNPL Governing Council decided to hold an auction ahead of this year's edition. Each franchise's total bid is fixed at Rs. 70 Lakh.
So far, Sonu Yadav is the highest player in the TNPL auction. Nellali Royal Kings paid Rs 15.20 Lakhs for Sonu Yadav. IDream Tirupur Tamizhans pay 10.25 lakhs for the all-rounder Vijay Shankar. India All-rounder Washington Sundar earns 6.75 lakhs and will play for the Madurai Panthers. Meanwhile, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is set to join Dindigul Dragons for 6.75 lakhs.
TNPL Live Auction Updates:
S. Ajith Ram- 4.20L
Sonu Yadav-15.20L
Mohan Prasath-3.4L
R. Vivek-7.80L
Baba Aparajith-10.00L
Baba Indrajith-6.00L
Prasosh Ranjan Paul-5.00L
M. Siddharth-6.00L
Varun Chakravarthy-6.75L
Sandeep Warrier-8.25L
T. Natarajan- 6.25L
Washington Sundar-6.75L
Vijay Shankar-10.25L