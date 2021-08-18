Tissue Used by Lionel Messi During Barcelona Farewell Speech on Sale, Check Price

Messi, widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time, was emotional during his farewell speech in which he said he was leaving.

On August 8, Messi announced that he was leaving FC Barcelona, where he played for 21 years. His contributions to the Spanish club helped them win virtually every trophy possible, including four UEFA Champions League, ten La Liga, seven Copa del Rey, and three FIFA Club World Cup championships.

In his farewell address, he used a tissue to wipe his eyes and nose. Now, that piece of paper may be one of the most expensive things in sports history.

Based on sources, an unnamed individual got the used tissue and advertised it online, stating that it would be sold for the proper amount.

The vendor has advertised the tissue on the international e-commerce portal Meikeduo for $1 million.