Tim Paine Steps Down As Australia's Test Captain Over Sexting Scandal

Tim Paine resigns as Australia's Test captain just weeks before the Ashes after it was revealed that he was under investigation for a sexting scandal.

Paine resigned as captain on Friday following reports of a sexting incident involving a former Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017.

Paine, on the other hand, will remain a member of the Australian squad. "It's a difficult choice, but it's the best one for myself, my family, and cricket," Paine said.

Despite being exonerated, I sincerely regretted the event at the time, and I continue to do so now. I spoke with my wife and family at the time, and I am eternally thankful for their forgiveness and support, "he continued.

According to a statement issued by Cricket Australia, the board has accepted Paine's resignation and will try to choose a new test captain.

This sort of language or behaviour is not tolerated by CA. Tim has been an extraordinary leader since his appointment. Despite the mistake he made, the board honours him for his distinguished service.

According to Cricket Australia, Paine will be eligible for selection in the test team during the Ashes campaign.