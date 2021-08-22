Tim David is First Singapore Cricketer to Enter IPL, Joins RCB

For the first time, a Singapore cricketer will appear in the second phase of the 14th season of the IPL, as Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed freelance T20 star Tim David, who has built a name for himself across leagues throughout the world.

While he is of Australian origin, David is currently representing international cricket for Singapore, and he will add a unique element to Virat Kohli's RCB team.

After the ICC granted T20 International status to all of its 106 member nations, David has played 14 T20 Internationals with a total of 558 runs with a strike rate of 158.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



Tim David is no stranger to the T20 format! After tasting success in T20 leagues around the world, hard hitting batsman & a handy bowler - Tim David - replaces Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season.#PlayBold #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/d2KlnbnWtX — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

In all, he has played 49 T20 games, including appearances in the BBL and PSL, and has scored 1171 runs with a strike rate of 155 or higher.

He has played for the Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in the BBL, and he recently hit two List A hundreds for Surrey in the Royal London Cup, including a career-best 140 against Warwickshire.

Also Read: India Vs England: Surya Kumar Yadav Spotted With Wife on London Streets