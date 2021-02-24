Tiger Woods Suffers Multiple Leg Injuries In Rollover Crash In Los Angeles

Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods, an American professional golfer met with a car accident on Tuesday. The accident took place in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently undergoing a surgery.

A statement by LA County Sheriffs Department said that, "On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed."

It further said that, "Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

Steinberg said that, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods is an American professional golfer. He ranks second in men's major championships, and holds many golf records. Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time and one of the most famous athletes of all time. This is the third time, Tiger Woods met with an accident.