Tiger Woods Accident Obama, Mike Tyson, Trump Pray For Speedy Recovery of The 'GOAT'

Feb 24, 2021, 09:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in a road accident in California. For the third time, Tiger Woods has met with an accident. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the accident took place at 7.12 am on Tuesday near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. A neighbour who witnessed the accident called the 911 and informed the officials about the accident. After the accident, many eminent personalities took to their Twitter and prayed for the speedy recovery of the GOAT. 

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” Trump said in a quote shared on Twitter by his spokesman and adviser Jason Miller. Barak Obama, Justin Thomas, Mike Tyson and many others wished a speedy recovery. Here are the tweets.

