Tiger Woods Accident Obama, Mike Tyson, Trump Pray For Speedy Recovery of The 'GOAT'

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in a road accident in California. For the third time, Tiger Woods has met with an accident. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the accident took place at 7.12 am on Tuesday near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. A neighbour who witnessed the accident called the 911 and informed the officials about the accident. After the accident, many eminent personalities took to their Twitter and prayed for the speedy recovery of the GOAT.

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” Trump said in a quote shared on Twitter by his spokesman and adviser Jason Miller. Barak Obama, Justin Thomas, Mike Tyson and many others wished a speedy recovery. Here are the tweets.

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America:



“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Sending a special prayer out to @TigerWoods & his family. Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021