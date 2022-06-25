Those Indulging in One Night Stands, Extramarital Affairs or Sex Will Go to Jail

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is slated to begin later this year, but there is one restriction that may cause problems for supporters. In Qatar, any extramarital sexual affair or one-night stand can result in a seven-year jail sentence. As the FIFA World Cup is being hosted in the Middle East for the first time, supporters will need to respect the customs of a new country and observe the law.

"This tournament will not feature any one-night stands. There will be absolutely no partying. Everyone must remember this if they do not want to end up in prison... For the first time, there is a sex prohibition in force during this year's World Cup. Fans must be prepared, "according to UK Police.

Having sex if you are not married to the other person is punishable by up to seven years in prison in Qatar, and football fans must accept this fact and observe the law. In addition, importing narcotics such as cocaine and others carries the death sentence in Qatar. It was rumoured that alcohol will be permitted in separate fan zones during the World Cup.

The competition will begin on November 21, and the final match will be on December 18. Notably, this will be the final World Cup with 32 teams, since the next one will have 48 teams and will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.