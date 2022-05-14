Thomas Cup 2022: India Men's Badminton Team Scripts History, Enters Maiden Final

India went to their first-ever Thomas Cup final in the 73-year history of the prestigious team championship after defeating Denmark by 3-2. India's victory also halted Denmark's two-year streak of winning medals at the Thomas Cup.

In the deciding match, the final singles encounter of the tie, it was HS Prannoy who came out all guns blazing. The World No. 23 was defeated 13-21 by the World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke in the first game.

In the men's singles event, India's highest-ranked men's singles shuttler, Lakshya Sen, was defeated in straight games (13-21, 13-21) in 49 minutes by defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Also Read: Team India Performance at Deaflympics 2021 Day 12 in Brazil

However, India's top-ranked doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first doubles match of the tie to square the score at 1-1. Srikanth then faced world No. 4 and former All England winner Anders Antonsen. He defeated Antonsen in a hard-fought duel that lasted an hour and 20 minutes.

In the deciding match, Pranay put in an effort to defeat Gemke 13-21, 21-9, 21-12, and help India write history. India will take on 14-time champions and holders Indonesia in the final on Sunday, May 15.