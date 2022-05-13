Thomas Cup 2022: India Men's Badminton Team Creates History With First Ever Medal in 43 Years

India's men's badminton team made history after 43 years by becoming the country's first to secure a Thomas Cup medal on Thursday. India advanced to the semi-finals after defeating five-time winners Malaysia 3-2 in the quarter-finals.

The deciding match was won by HS Prannoy, who defeated Leong Jun Hao in straight games. When the game was tied at 2-2 before the final singles match, Prannoy kept his cool and produced a huge win for the team.

Until Thursday, India had never won a medal in the Thomas Cup, despite the women's winning bronze medals in the Uber Cup in 2014 and 2016.

Lakshya Sen, the bronze medallist in the World Championships, was defeated by Lee Zii Jia. Lakshya, who had never lost to the Malaysian star, let go of the opening game despite winning 21-23. The former All England champion and reigning Asian Championships gold medalist was on fire as he won 23-21, 21-9 in 46 minutes.

However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty helped India even the game at 1-1 by defeating Fei Sze Goh and Izzuddin Nur in the first doubles match of the tie, 21-19, 21-15.

The world champion silver medalist, Kidambi Srikanth, then defeated Young Tze Ng 21-11, 21-17 in 41 minutes.

Malaysia tied the match at 2-2 when Aarn Chia and Teo Ee Yi defeated Krishna Prasad and Panjala Vishnuvardhan by scores of 21-19 and 21-17.

Then, in the do-or-die match, Prannoy delivered a flawless performance under stress against Leong Ju Hao, winning the deciding match 21-13, 21-8 in 30 minutes.