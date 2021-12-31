These Two Cricketers Announced Test Cricket Retirement In Similar Fashion

South African cricket fans were upset after losing to India at their home ground of Centurion, but an even larger shock hit them later in the day when wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from the Test format.

At the age of 29, De Kock says farewell to the Test format, and he does so in the middle of the series.

De Kock highlighted his desire to spend more time with his family as the basis for his choice, but many fans are still unable to believe it.

De Kock said in a statement that "This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives."

Those who have followed international cricket for a long time are recollecting that De Kock's choice is similar to the one taken by former India captain MS Dhoni in 2014.

Dhoni announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in the middle of the Australia tour. He made that choice after the Boxing Day Test.

Following De Kock's decision to retire, cricket fans compared the two incidents. Here are the reactions:

A wicket keeper batter announcing sudden retirement from test cricket.. We have seen this before.. #INDvsSA Quinton de kock Ms Dhoni pic.twitter.com/16MwcYFS29 — Rishu Raj Yadav (@rajjjjjrishu) December 30, 2021

Also Read: After Pushpa, Will David Warner Do Natu Natu from RRR?

Wicketkeeper Batsmen announcing shocking test retirements following the end of a Boxing Day Test match on 30 December: 2014: MS Dhoni

2021: Quinton de Kock#SAvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6tnXLhI9jV — Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) December 30, 2021