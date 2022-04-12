These Two Cities Will host IPL 2022 playoffs - Reports

The ongoing IPL 2022 league stage matches are being held at four venues in Maharashtra. However, the BCCI did not announce the venue for the play-offs and finals. Based on reports, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs are expected to take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

According to InsideSport, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata are set to host the tournament's Qualifier 1 and Eliminator. Meanwhile, the tournament's second qualifier and final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL's governing committee will finalize the venues and make the announcement in the coming days.

In 2021, Kolkata was supposed to host the last leg of league stage matches. However, the competition was called off in the middle, and the second half was held in the United Arab Emirates.

Ahmedabad hosted a few matches during the first leg of last year's tournament. The first bio-bubble breach was reported from the Kolkata Knight Riders' camp in Ahmedabad, causing the competition to be called off in the middle.