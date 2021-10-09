These Three Teams Can Buy David Warner In IPL 2022 Auction

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League has completed its league stage and enters the playoffs. Many dramatic and tough situations were seen in the ongoing season. Firstly, the season was halted due to the Covid cases in the bio-bubble and, after a lot of discussions, the second of IPL 2021 is happening in the UAE.

In recent days, a lot of news has been doing the rounds about Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner. It is known that David Warner was removed from the captaincy and was not seen in the playing XI either. David Warner is seen in the stands supporting the team. SRH fans were disappointed by the way the franchise was treating David Warner.

Based on David Warner's Instagram post, he hints that the SRH franchise will drop him next season. If Warner is available in the next auction, three teams are eager to add him to their squad.Here are those.

RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore team is aiming to win their maiden title. Currently, the team is in third place in the points table. However, the team is facing difficulties in the top-order. However, the team gave many chances to Washington Sundar, Rajat Patidar, and Shahbaz Ahmed, but the franchise is not happy with their performance. If David Warner is in the next auction block, RCB is likely to buy him.

KKR

KKR, a two-time champion, struggled with its openers in the IPL 2021. With plenty of opportunities up front, openers Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana failed to make an impact and lost early wickets.

In an interview, KKR head coach Brendon McCullam stated that they will experiment with different lineups in the coming games.

In the IPL 2022, the franchise will be interested in acquiring David Warner and pairing him with Shubman Gill.

RR

The presence of David Warner on the auction block will be eyed by the Royals, as he makes a strong case and can only help their batting line-up to a limited extent.

Warner is the highest-scoring overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League, and he holds the record for the fewest innings required to reach the illustrious mark of 5000 runs in the tournament.