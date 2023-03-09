These South African Players Likely To Miss Few IPL Matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to begin on March 31 with a blockbuster match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Teams have suffered big blows with three weeks till the cash-rich competition, as South African stars will arrive late in India for the IPL. The next IPL season will include 14 South African players.

The Proteas will host the Netherlands in two One-Day Internationals on March 31 and April 2. Nine players are expected to miss the first two matches of the IPL 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who just selected Aiden Markram as captain, would be the most impacted by the absence of South African players. Proteas players like Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen are also members of the SRH squad. Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, and Kagiso Rabada are expected to miss first few IPL matches

In the absence of Aiden Makram, Bhuvneswar Kumar might lead the team. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first match on April 2.

