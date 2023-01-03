These Players Shortlisted For ODI World Cup 2023?

ODI World Cup 2023: The BCCI held a review conference on Sunday to review the previous year and about ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

According to multiple sources, BCCI has identified up to 20 players who will be cycled in order to manage their workload and stay fit for the World Cup. The BCCI did not announce which 20 players were chosen for the World Cup probable list, but several cricket analysts were predicting the players who will play in ODI World Cup 2023.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle shared his list of 23 names.

"I would imagine this is the core that selectors & team management would work with: Rohit, Rahul, Gill, Virat, Shreyas, Ishan, Rishabh, Sky, Samson, Pandya, Axar, Jadeja, Washington, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Shami, Arshdeep, Prasidh, Siraj, Shardul. This is 21. My next 2: Patidar & Umran," wrote Harsha Bhogle on his Twitter handle.

I would imagine this is the core that selectors & team management would work with: Rohit,Rahul,Gill, Virat, Shreyas,Ishan,Rishabh,Sky, Samson,Pandya, Axar,Jadeja, Washington, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Shami, Arshdeep, Prasidh, Siraj, Shardul. This is 21. My next 2: Patidar & Umran — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 1, 2023

Also Read: Indian Cricketers Send Get Well Soon Video Message to Rishabh Pant